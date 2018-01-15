President Rodrigo Duterte also appoints former senatorial candidate Greco Belgica as one of the powerful body's commissioners

Published 5:40 PM, January 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte tapped Dante Jimenez, chairman of the pro-administration Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), to head the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

Jimenez's appointment papers, signed last Friday, January 12, were released on Monday, January 15.

The PACC, under the Office of the President, was created through Executive Order (EO) No. 43, signed by Duterte in October 2017.

The body was given the power to investigate administrative cases against all presidential appointees in the executive branch of the government and any of its agencies and instrumentalities.

The EO applies to presidential appointees "occupying the position of Assistant Regional Director or an equivalent rank and higher."

Upon instructions of the President, the PACC may also "investigate presidential appointees in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police whenever he deems it necessary or appropriate."

Commissioners

Duterte also chose 3 commissioners for the PACC. His EO requires 4 commissioners, aside from the chairperson.

Tapped to be commissioners are Greco Belgica, who ran for senator in 2016 with Duterte's support but lost; Rickson Chiong; and Gregorio Luis Contacto III.

Jimenez's group, VACC, is behind many of the most controversial complaints filed against critics of the President, including the drug case against Senator Leila de Lima, the impeachment complaint against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, which was not endorsed by any lawmaker; the complaint against Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang; and the impeachment complaint against former Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista. – Rappler.com