Duterte: 'I have dismissed Licuanan today, 'yung sa Marina, and many will follow'

Published 7:05 PM, January 15, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Patricia Licuanan’s exit from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) was not one without an order coming from the President himself.

“I have dismissed Licuanan today, 'yung sa Marina (the one from the Maritime Industry Authority), and many will follow,” President Rodrigo Duterte said during his speech at the inauguration of the Region 11’s new crime laboratory building in Davao City on Monday, January 15.

Duterte’s revelation came less than 12 hours after Licuanan announced that she resigned from her post.

The resigned CHED chairperson said Executive Secretary Medialdea asked her to resign her post, despite her term ending in July 2018.

Licuanan has been mired in controversy in the past months. In December last year, she admitted logistical issues that were hampering on-time release of scholars’ allowances, including their lack of requirements submitted to the agency.

PBA Representative Jericho Nograles also accused her of taking on excessive foreign trips last year.

On Monday afternoon, Duterte said after the dismissal of Licuanan, the public should expect more government officials removed from office.

“I’m poised to terminate about 39 police officers or two to 3 generals,” he added. – Rappler.com