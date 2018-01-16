(UPDATED) Among geographical areas, the Vice President obtains the biggest jump in her trust ratings in Mindanao where it rose from a 'moderate' +24 in September 2017 to a 'very good' +50 in December 2017

Published 3:00 PM, January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Vice President Leni Robredo’s net trust rating rose by 16 points in the last quarter of 2017, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) released on Tuesday, January 16.The Fourth Quarter 2017 Social Weather Survey showed a 16-point increase in Robredo's trust rating – one grade higher from a "good" +36 in September 2017 to a "very good" +52 in December 2017.The survey results showed that 66% of Filipinos have “much trust” in Robredo, 14% have "little trust" in her, while 20% are undecided on whether or not to trust her, for a net trust rating of +52.Robredo’s net trust ratings improved to “very good” in Mindanao, Visayas, and Balance Luzon, and remained “moderate” in Metro Manila.

"Masayang-masaya tayo kasi plus 16 points iyong net sa akin. Parang ito kasi, parating affirmation na siguro tama iyong landas na tinatahak natin, tama iyong direksyon na pinapatunguhan ng ating opisina," Robredo said in an ambush interview in Quezon City on Tuesday, Janaury 16.

(I'm overjoyed because this is an increase of 16 points. This seems to be an affirmation that we're treading the right path, our office is headed to the right direction.)

The Vice President pointed to her flagship anti-poverty program Angat Buhay – where her office partners with private companies and links them with communities in need – as a factor in the rose of her public trust rating.

Among geographical locations, the Vice President obtained the biggest jump in her trust ratings in Mindanao, the bailiwick of President Rodrigo Duterte, where it rose by two grades from a "moderate" +24 in September 2017 to a "very good" +50 in December 2017, a 26-point increase.

Her trust rating increased by one grade and 16 points in the Visayas (from a "good" +48 to a "very good" +64) and in Balance Luzon (from a "good" +40 to a "very good"+56), and remained at a "moderate" +22 in Metro Manila.



The same upward trend was seen in both urban and rural areas. Robredo’s net trust ratings increased by 20 points from a "good" +40 to a "very good" +60 in rural areas, and remained at a "good" +42 from +31, an 11-point increase.

Among socio-economic classes, net trust in Robredo among the poorest class E rose by one grade from a "good" +34 in September 2017, to a "very good" +52 in December 2017, an 18-point increase.

Net trust in the Vice President among the masa class D also rose by one grade, from a "good" +37 to a "very good" +53.

Among the well-off classes ABC, Robredo enjoyed higher net trust ratings – up by one grade – from a "moderate" +22 to a "good" +32, a 10-point increase.

Robredo also enjoyed a higher trust rating among those aged 55 and above, up 23 points from a "good" +37 to a "very good" +60, while 45 to 54-year-olds gave her a "very good" net trust rating of +56, one grade higher from a "good" +34 in September 2017.The Vice President’s trust rating among 25 to 34-year-olds remained good, from +31 in September 2017 to +49 in December 2017, an 18-point increase.Robredo obtained higher net trust ratings among respondents in the youngest age group – 18 to 24-year-olds – a "good" +42 from a "good" +31, an 11-point increase.SWS conducted the survey through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide between December 8 to 16, 2017. SWS said the sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The SWS terminology for net trust ratings are as follows: +70 and above, "excellent"; +50 to +69, "very good"; +30 to +49, "good"; +10 to +29, "moderate"; +9 to -9, "neutral"; -10 to -29, "poor"; -30 to -49, "bad"; -50 to -69, "very bad"; -70 and below, "execrable".



Robredo’s net satisfaction rating also stayed good at +42 in December 2017, up by a point from her rating in the SWS survey in September 2017. – Rappler.com