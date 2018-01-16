Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara appeals for aid from the national government and the private sector

Published 5:30 PM, January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Albay was placed under a state of calamity on Tuesday, January 16, amid the threat of a "hazardous eruption" from the Mayon Volcano.

Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara said the declaration would allow the provincial government to tap its calamity fund for relief operations.

As of 2 am on Tuesday, the number of evacuees had risen to 5,318 families or 21,823 persons, staying in 18 evacuation centers. The evacuees are from 25 barangays in Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, and Malilipot.

"This kind of eruption, it will take about weeks, so we have to sustain the operations in our evacuation centers. We have to provide the water supply, sanitary facilities, [and] medicines," Bichara said in an interview on ANC shortly after the declaration of a state of calamity.

The Albay governor also appealed for aid from the national government and the private sector.

"We'll be needing the support of the national government, the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), the Department of Health, the OCD (Office of Civil Defense)," Bichara said.

"And if there's some assistance from the private sector, we will highly appreciate it," he added.

The Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since Sunday evening, January 14, meaning a "hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days."

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it observed "quiet lava effusion from a new summit lava dome, lava flow down the Miisi and Bonga Gullies, and lava collapse events" in the past 24 hours.

There were also "9 episodes of tremor, 4 of which accompanied short-duration lava fountaining, and 75 lava collapse events."

Phivolcs again reminded the public to be vigilant and not to enter the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) and 7-kilometer extended danger zone (EDZ) on the southern flanks of the volcano "due to the danger of rockfalls, landslides, and sudden explosions or dome collapse that may generate hazardous volcanic flows." – Rappler.com