#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, January 17
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, January 17, due to bad weather.
- Albay – all levels (public and private)
- Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)
- Catanduanes – all levels (public and private)
- Tacloban City – pre-school to high school (public and private)
