Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, January 17

Published 7:19 AM, January 17, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, January 17, due to bad weather.

Albay – all levels (public and private)

Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Catanduanes – all levels (public and private)

Tacloban City – pre-school to high school (public and private)

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com