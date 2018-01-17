Among the invited guests are justices and former members of the 1986 Constitutional Commission

Published 8:14 AM, January 17, 2018

The Senate resumes its discussions on the controversial Charter Change on Wednesday, January 17.

Minority senator Francis Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, said 3 pending bills will be tackled in the hearing.

These include Resolution of Both Houses No. 1 filed by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Joint Resolution No. 1 by Senator Richard Gordon, and Senate Bill No. 128 by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Constitution experts as well as members of the academe, business sector, labor sector, and civil society would be invited.

The committee has so far conducted one hearing led by Drilon, who was then the Senate president pro-tempore.

Among the invited guests are justices and former members of the 1986 Constitutional Commission, members of the academe, representatives of sectors and representatives of the executive branch, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo. – Rappler.com