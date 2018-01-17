Those who will violate the ordinance will pay P5,000 and may face suspension of their business permits

Published 11:34 AM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City has approved of an ordinance requiring all foreign-named businesses to have English or Filipino translations, the city government announced on Wednesday, January 17.

City Ordinance 2604-2017 covers establishments with names from foreign languages, or names spelled out with foreign characters.

Business establishments covered by the ordinance include restaurants, karaoke and sing-along bars, cocktail lounges, groceries and convenience stores, commercial buildings, hotels, inns and lodging houses.

“There is a need for accompanying translations and/or its wordings in English the meaning of the foreign language business names in the signboards and/or signages of the establishments in Quezon City for easy identification and information on the nature of businesses,” the ordinance reads.

The city government tasked the Quezon City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) in coordination with the Department of Building Official for the enforcement of this ordinance.

It was signed by Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista on August 9, 2017. Before its recent announcement, it has been in effect ever since October 8, 2017 — 60 days after Bautista approved of the measure.

Violators of the ordinance will be fined P5,000 and will face suspension of their business permits upon the recommendation of the Department of Building Official and the BPLO. – Rappler.com