Defense and security officials appear before Supreme Court justices to defend the second extension of martial law in Mindanao

Published 2:40 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday, January 17, said the international terrorist network Islamic State (ISIS) or Dawlah Islamiyah has not given up on trying to establish an Islamic caliphate, and the regional leadership remains to be in the Southern Philippines.

Major General Fernando Trinidad, AFP deputy chief for intelligence, presented before Supreme Court justices the names of 4 people plus an unnamed Egyptian who could supposedly replace ISIS emir Isnilon Hapilon as regional leader.

Among them are 3 Filipinos, including the only documented millennial who joined the fight in Syria.

Filipino Owayda Marohomsar or Abu Dar

Filipino Esmael Abdulmalik or Turaifie

Indonesian Abu Walid

Filipino Mohammad Reza Kiram

Unidentified Egyptian national

Defense and security officials were present in the High Court to defend the second extension of martial law in Mindanao.

The petitioners argued that there is no actual rebellion that could justify the extension of martial law because the military has declared combat operations in Marawi City to be over.

The military argued that there is a continuing rebellion and remnants of pro-ISIS groups continue recruitment activities. – Rappler.com