Published 5:53 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday, January 17, sought to clear Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go of intervening in the controversial P15.5-billion project to acquire two warships for the Philippine Navy.

Lorenzana made the statement in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, January 17, even as he confirmed that he wrote the marginal note pointing to Go as the source of a white paper endorsing a particular foreign supplier for the project.

On Wednesday, at the sidelines of the oral arguments on the extension of martial law in Mindanao, Lorenzana clarified that he received the white paper in Malacañang but said he could not recall who handed it to him. He said he just initially assumed that it came from Go.

The white paper endorsed a supplier that now stands to be selected to provide the critical Combat Management System (CMS) to be installed in the warships.

Referring to the marginal note on the white paper, Lorenzana said: "In this document, nakalagay (it states) it was given to me by Bong Go. I assumed it came from him. Hindi naman sa kanya galing (It did not come from him) personally. But it came to me while I was in Malacañang."

Based on this supposed assumption, he said he wrote the marginal note and sent the document to former Navy chief Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado.

"So I assumed. I forwarded it to Mercado, who in turn gave it to [Rear Admiral Robert] Empedrad, who was still the project management leader," Lorenzana said.

Mercado also cleared Go in a separate interview. "When I was FOIC (Flag Officer in Command), he never – with so many times we were together in many foreign navy ships – [intervened]. There was never an instance, not once that he even asked me about the frigate," he said.

Mercado admitted he was hurt by the decision to relieve him when he stood by the supplier that the Navy wanted for its ships. He refused to elaborate on the contract.

The report angered President Rodrigo Duterte, who called Rappler a fake news outlet for publishing the documents.

White paper came from Hanwha

Lorenzana said the white paper actually came from Hanwha, the supplier of the CMS that HHI wanted to install in the warships. The Navy preferred another supplier, Tacticos Thales.

Mercado insisted that HHI should follow technical specifications set by the Philippine Navy – meaning Tacticos Thales. DND, PN, and HHI debated this for months until Mercado was relieved in December 2017.

Lorenzana could not explain, however why Hanwah's white paper would be given to him in Malacanang. Asked if there was a meeting with Hanwha in Malacañang, he said, "I don't know."

He said a separate meeting with Empedrad's in Malacañang was not with Go but with another official in his office, Undersecretary Christopher Lao of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS), who is now Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board CEO and commissioner.

The PMS is under the supervision of Go.

Lorenzana said he was not in that meeting and could not explain why a Navy officer would be called to a meeting in Malacañang to discuss the selection of the CMS. – Rappler.com