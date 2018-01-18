Filipinos are most satisfied with the Duterte government's fight against terrorism, and least satisfied with its effort to address inflation and traffic, according to the results of the latest Social Weather Stations survey

Published 12:42 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A record-high number of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Duterte administration, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released on Thursday, January 17.

Based on the results of the SWS survey held from December 8 to 16, 2017, the Duterte administration scored an "excellent" net satisfaction rating of +70, up 12 points from its +58 net rating in September 2017.

The score surpasses the previous record-high net satisfaction rating first obtained by the administration of Benigno Aquino III – +66 in June 2013, and then by the Duterte administration in September 2016, and March 2017.

The administration's latest satisfaction score is the highest since SWS started the poll in February 1989, during the administration of Corazon Aquino.

Based on the December survey, 79% of Filipinos are satisfied with the general performance of the government, 9% are dissatisfied, while 12% are undecided, for a net rating of +70.

The SWS said the higher rating is due to significant increases in public satisfaction in Mindanao, Metro Manila, and Balance Luzon.

In Mindanao, Duterte's home region, his administration's already excellent rating reached a new high of +87 in December, up by 13 points from +74 in September.

It also posted higher ratings in Metro Manila – an "excellent" +71 from a "very good" +51 in September. In Balance Luzon, the administration's net rating rose to a "very good" +67 from a "very good" +52 in September.

In the Visayas, there was no significant improvement in the administration's rating as it stayed at a "very good" +57.

Fight vs terrorism, traffic

The survey also found that Filipinos are most satisfied with the Duterte administration's campaign against terrorism but least satisfied with how it has fought inflation and managed the traffic problem.

Out of 18 issues, the government got a "very good" +67 in fighting terrorism.

The administration also obtained "very good" ratings for its performance on helping the poor (+66), building and maintenance of public works (+59), foreign relations (+55), and providing jobs (+50).

The 5 issues where the administration got the lowest satisfaction scores are the following:

Ensuring that no family will ever be hungry: +33

Solving the problem of extra judicialkillings: +30

Ensuring that oil companies do not take advantage of oil prices: +30

Fighting inflation: +24

Solving traffic: +23.

Other areas where the administration got "good" net satisfaction ratings are the following:

Reconciling with Muslim rebels: +48

Telling the truth to the people: +47

Defending the country's territorial rights: +46

Protecting human rights: +45

Reconciling with communist rebels: +43

Fighting crimes: +43

Eradicating graft and corruption: +42

Ensuring an efficient public transportation system +42

Higher satisfaction among poor

The Duterte administration got record-high satisfaction rating in the masa class D in December – an "excellent" +71 from a "very good" +60 in September.

Among the poorest class E, the administration's satisfaction rating improved by 20 points to a "very good" +66 in December from a "good" +46 in September 2017.

Among the well-off class ABC, the government got a statistically unchanged net satisfaction rating of +62, from +60 in September.

The SWS said the its December 2017 survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. the sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The SWS terminology for net satisfaction ratings are as follows: +70 and above, "excellent"; +50 to +69, "very good"; +30 to +49, "good"; +10 to +29, "moderate", +9 to –9, "neutral"; –10 to –29, "poor"; –30 to –49, "bad"; –50 to –69, "very bad"; –70 and below, "execrable". – Rappler.com