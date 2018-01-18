'Takot ako mag-balance inquiry, ang daming numero eh. Kung gano'n kalaki ang sweldo mo, gano'n din kalaki ang responsibilidad mo na linisin ang Philippine National Police,' says PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa

Published 12:25 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With higher pay comes more responsibilities.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa gave this warning to cops on Wednesday, January 18, saying that if they make even just one mistake, they will be kicked out. (READ: 'Narco cops' spoiled PNP-led drug war, says Dela Rosa)

"'Wag na wag kayong magkakamali ha. 'Wag na wag kayong mag-abuso. Sisiguruhin ko, isang pagkakamali niyo tatanggalin ko talaga kayo sa serbisyo (Do not make a mistake. I will make sure, just one mistake and I'll remove you from service)," Dela Rosa said in a speech at a PNP Aviation Security Group program.

"Takot ako mag-balance inquiry, ang daming numero eh. Kung gano'n kalaki ang sweldo mo, gano'n din kalaki ang responsibilidad mo na linisin ang Philippine National Police (I am afraid to check my balance in the bank, there's a big number. The bigger your pay, the bigger your responsibility to clean the PNP) ," Dela Rosa added.

His call comes 3 days after uniformed personnel received their first salary to include their pay hike. (See the table showing increase here.)

Police newbies got as high as a 100% increase in their base pay, while Dela Rosa himself received a 79% raise. The pay increase for state forces is one of the key promises of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa said he had ordered their Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) — the PNP group tasked to build cases against corrupt policemen — to double down on errant cops as he vowed that the PNP will not repeat their past mistakes. – Rappler.com