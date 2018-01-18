A guard of the New Bilibid Prison has been held by police as a 'person of interest' for being spotted at the scene carrying firearms and wearing civilian clothes

Published 12:57 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 4 died in a shooting incident in Muntinlupa City Thursday morning, January 18.

According to a police progress report, two Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) guards and two unidentified shooting suspects were declared dead after an encounter near the Muntinlupa City Jail along Tunasan, where local BJMP officers hold office.

Muntinlupa police chief Senior Superintendent Dante Novicio said they took in their custody as a person of interest a Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) guard spotted at the scene.

"No'ng magresponde ang kapulisan, meron kasing namataan ang mga tropa na isang armado na lalake na may baril sa bag kaya hinold na rin siya (When police responded, they saw an armed man with a gun, so he was held) ," Novicio told Rappler in a phone interview, referring to the BuCor guard.

In police custody is Deejay Tanael, a Prison Guard 1 at the New Bilibid Prison, Novicio said. He was in civilian clothes when he was captured. He is not yet declared as a suspect.

Novicio said they are currently checking CCTV cameras in the area that can provide a narrative to the shooting. The information from the CCTVs can possibly clear or warrant deeper investigation into Tanael's involvement. – Rappler.com