What can be done to stem the tide of disinformation?

Published 4:48 PM, January 18, 2018

Rappler talks to Clarissa David, professor at the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, about fake news and disinformation in the age of social media.

While the phenomenon of spreading misinformation is not entirely new, society is dealing with an information ecosystem allowing faster dissemination.

David talks about what can be done to stem the tide of disinformation. Watch her interview live on Rappler. – Rappler.com