Aileen Lizada remains to be part of the Board Member of the regulatory board

Published 12:19 PM, January 19, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) spokesperson Aileen Lizada stepped down from her post, she said on Friday, January 19

In a message to reporters via Viber, Lizada asked the media to direct questions to LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III starting Friday.

"Good noon po sa inyong lahat (to everyone) from now on, please direct all questions po to Chairman. It has been my privilege and honor to work with all of you," Lizada said.

When asked by reporters why, Lizada did not elaborate on the matter.

According to an ABS-CBN report, Lizada stepped down as spokesperson but remained a Board Member of the regulatory agency. – Rappler.com