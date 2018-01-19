The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) will stop processing and issuing overseas employment certificates (OECs) to all Kuwait-bound workers while the deaths of 7 OFWs are being investigated

Published 10:36 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the deaths of 7 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III ordered an OFW deployment ban to the gulf state on Friday, January 19.

With Administrative Order No. 25, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) will stop processing and issuing overseas employment certificates (OECs) to all Kuwait-bound workers while the deaths are being investigated.

“We would like to seek justice for our OFWs, and while the investigation is undergoing, we are suspending the processing and issuance of OECs. We are doing this for utmost protection and welfare of our kababayan,” Bello said.

The order is immediately effective.

The 7 Pinoy workers said to have died in Kuwait were identified as the following:

Liezl Truz Hukdong

Vanessa Karissha L. Esguerra

Marie Fe Saliling Librada

Arlene Castillo Manzano

Devine Riche Encarnacion

Patrick Sunga

Mira Luna Juntilla

They were all working as household service workers.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself warned about a ‘total ban’ on deployment to Kuwait during the launching of the Overseas Filipino Bank on Thursday, January 18, citing cases of domestic workers who died allegedly because of abuse. – Rappler.com