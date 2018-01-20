'We want to better equip the rescue volunteers of San Miguel in order to save lives,' Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Alfred Benitez says

Published 4:04 PM, January 20, 2018

LEYTE, Philippines – The town rescue group of San Miguel is getting more ready to help in times of calamity.

Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Alfred Benitez on Thursday, January 18, delivered 29 sets of head gear and flashlights in support for the rescuers of San Miguel.

"We want to better equip the rescue volunteers of San Miguel in order to save lives, and this will also benefit other nearby towns in times of disaster," Benitez said.

During the onslaught of storms Urduja and Vinta in December 2017, the entire town of San Miguel, Leyte, was placed under state of calamity after 16 from its 21 villages were submerged in floods.

In an interview with Rappler, Mayor Cheeryl Enrica Esperas said these new equipment will help their 4th-class municipality a lot.

Next week, the San Miguel Alert Response Team (SMART 235) will be undergoing the Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) training in preparation for future disasters.

"I see our rescue team is getting more ready now and these men are all volunteers and all really dedicated to serve," Esperas said. – Rappler.com