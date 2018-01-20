Police say the victims were Filipino Americans from Chicago and New York who were in Cebu to visit tourist spots

Published 9:27 PM, January 20, 2018

CEBU, Philippines – Seven Filipino American doctors and nurses visiting tourist destinations in Cebu were killed when their van rammed into a tree in Barangay Legaspi, Alegria town at noon on Saturday, January 20.

In a spot report, the Alegria Police Station identified the fatalities as Aurora M. Gagni, Joseph Huang, Juvelia Huang, Nunilo Rubio, Rey Pascual, Diana Pascual, and Berniti Rojas.

Leonor Tsai and Fred Tsai sustained injuries, police said.

Alegria Police Chief Senior Inspestor Efren Diaz said the victims were onboard a Toyota Grandia when the driver, Gilbert dela Cruz, allegedly fell asleep on their way to Badian town around noontime on Saturday.

Initial reports showed that the victims came from Oslob town to watch the famous whale sharks and were on their way to Kawasan Falls in Badian. The victims – all US citizens of Filipino descent – were residents of Chicago and New York, Diaz said.

The police said the group of US-based nurses and doctors were scheduled to be in Camiguin province for a medical mission next week but decided to drop by Cebu to visit the province's tourist attractions.

The van's driver was brought to the Alegria Police Station following the incident. The driver admtted he lacked sleep while driving the van but denied accusations that he is a drug user. – Rappler.com