'We mourn the the sudden demise of Chief State Counsel Ricardo "Dickie" Paras III this morning,' says Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre

Published 1:20 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice's (DOJ) chief lawyer, Ricardo Paras III, passed away Sunday morning, January 21.

DOJ issued a statement to announcing his death. "We mourn the the sudden demise of Chief State Counsel Ricardo "Dickie" Paras III this morning. We ask the pious members of the DOJ family to pray for the eternal repose of his soul," the statement on Sunday said.

"Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II and the whole DOJ condole with the bereaved family of Chief Paras," the statement added.

The statement did not mention the cause of death.

" Chief Dickie served the DOJ and the Filipino people with distinction and integrity. He is a valued ally in our pursuit of the reform oriented objectives of President Duterte and Justice Secretary Aguirre II for your DOJ," the statement also said. – Rappler.com