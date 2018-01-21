It is the first time in the last two decades that the anti-graft court breached the 1,000-case mark. The last time was in 1995 when it concluded 2,652 cases.

Published 3:28 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan ended 2017 with more than 240% increase in case disposal, up from 371 in 2016 to 1,264 last year.

It is the first time in the last two decades that the anti-graft court breached the 1,000-case mark. The last time was in 1995 when it concluded 2,652 cases.

Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang earlier congratulated the entire workforce of the court for making 2017 “a banner year.” Tang also urged justices and all personnel to work more this 2018 to match last year’s feat.

Tang said the Sandiganbayan still has more work to do in 2018, citing the Office of the Ombudsman’s speedy filing of cases compared to Sandiganbayan’s disposal. The rate, she said, is almost 2 cases is to 1 disposal.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, who is set to retire in July, has vowed to achieve a zero backlog of complaints.

According to the Sandiganbayan Judicial Records Division, a total of 6,479 cases have been filed by the Ombudsman to the Sandiganbayan since 2011. – Rappler.com