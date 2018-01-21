The University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association formally awarded Uson on Sunday, January 21

Published 4:41 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association on Sunday, January 21, awarded Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service.

The Varsitarian, UST’s publication, posted on Twitter a photo of Uson receiving the award with UST alumni association president Henry Tenedero.

LOOK: Mocha Uson is awarded the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service by the UST Alumni Association. pic.twitter.com/TBx6ZuqJ5q — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) January 21, 2018

Born Margaux Justiniano Uson, she gained popularity as the leader of the Mocha Girls, an all-female dance group. She also previously gave sex tips in a series of online videos.

Uson earned a degree in medical technology from UST, then attended medical school in the same university for two years before dropping out to pursue a career in the music industry.

She is a rabid supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte. The dancer-turned-government-official is accused of spreading propaganda and misinformation on her social media accounts. She has also called on Duterte’s supporters to slam mainstream media, which she calls “presstitutes.” – Rappler.com