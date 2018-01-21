'The darkness that Vice President Robredo may be referring to perhaps pertains to the future of those discredited politicians who wish to return to power,' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Published 7:20 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippine – Malacañang said Vice President Leni Robredo may be "completely out of touch" with what is happening in the country, after she said Filipinos are now going through a "dark period."

"With all due respect to the Vice President, we find Ms Robredo's remarks during the anniversary of the Liberal Party completely out of touch with the existing realities on the ground," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Sunday, January 21.

Roque added that "people's high levels of hope and optimism have been complemented by high satisfaction, approval, trust ratings."

The statement comes after Robredo, who has not fully taken the role of an opposition leader, rallied members of the Liberal Party (LP) to continue to become beacons of hope as the Philippines goes through another "dark period."

"Marami na pong yugto iyong ating kasaysayan na nabalot din tayo sa kadiliman. Marami nang yugto iyong ating kasaysayan na akala din ng marami wala nang pag-asa iyong ating bayan. Pero madalas sino iyong tumatayo, sino iyong tumitindig para ipakipaglaban iyong [ating] mga paniniwala? Liberal Party po iyon," she said during the gathering for the 72nd anniversary of the former ruling party.

(There were many times in history when the country was also shrouded in darkness. There were many times in history when many thought there was no more hope for our nation. But who usually stands up for our beliefs? The Liberal Party.)

Roque, however, said this "darkness" that Robredo referred to may be those who want to be back in power.

"Genuine and meaningful change has been felt by our people," he said. "The darkness that Vice President Robredo may be referring to perhaps pertains to the future of those discredited politicians who wish to return to power." – Rappler.com