'Ang dami-dami pong Thomasians sa government service na nagtatrabaho ng totoo at naglilingkod sa bayan....This is more of an insult!'

Published 10:50 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anger, disgust, bewilderment, or all of the above.

Some Thomasians are far from pleased with the award given by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Alumni Association to entertainer-turned-government official Mocha Uson.

Their common sentiment – Uson does not deserve to receive the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service. (READ: UST student council denounces award given to Mocha Uson)

Uson had been awarded on Sunday, January 21.

as a UST alumna, I am ashamed of the award given to Mocha Uson — Bolo Pancit molo (@bolo_pascual) January 21, 2018

My alma mater just awarded Mocha Uson and I am not proud of it. UST has the oldest Journalism program in the country, yet they chose to recognize someone who's an insult to the practice. WOW — Ashley Cruz (@AlyssaAshleyC) January 21, 2018

I am a thomasian and in the govt service for the last 10 years . Shame on the UST Alumni Association, ang dami dami pong thomasians sa government service na NAGTATRABAHO ng totoo at naglilingkod sa bayan. inspiration what the F!!! This is more of an insult for all others!!!! — Navigator (@thenavigator8) January 21, 2018

The views and opinions expressed by the UST Alumni Association do not state or reflect those of the whole Thomasian Alumni Community. Thank you.



Charot. But seriously, Mocha Uson does not deserve to be awarded. I am completely disgusted. — Krizzel Jade (@krizzeljade) January 21, 2018

Wow. Just wow. I am a UST Alumna - Civil Law and AB. I have been in the government service since 2010. I can’t believe that she beat me to this award. #wtf #unbelievable #degraded https://t.co/WPAXgkrLOm — CherriEEE! (@atty_cherriE) January 21, 2018

As a UST alumnus, I denounce this award given to Mocha as she does not embody the ideals of the University, as there are more humble, truthful, selfless alumni out there who deserve the award. — J T (@JunnixT) January 21, 2018

I am a UST Alumnus. I neither support nor see Mocha Uson as a role model. Thanks. — Ace Quebal (@papa_ace_mo) January 21, 2018

I may have graduated from UST but now I do not consider myself an alumnus.#AnyareUSTAA https://t.co/F5NcCpwxav — DJ Bayonic (@DeeJayBee42) January 21, 2018

I, as an alumnus of the UST College of Nursing, 2009, Board Topnotcher, disagree with this https://t.co/Fa7iSCgCgs — Marc Marzan (@mrcmrzn) January 21, 2018

As a graduate of UST High School and Faculty of Pharmacy, and a current medicine student, ayoko pong masayang yung inalagaan kong pangalan at reputation dahil lang sa isang award na di naman deserve ni Ms. Uson, in all levels. https://t.co/BW11dWl1kx — Evez Evangelista (@EvezEvangelista) January 21, 2018

Uson earned a degree in medical technology from UST, then attended medical school in the same university for two years before dropping out to pursue a career in the music industry.

This is not the first time that she has left people outraged and baffled, since her appointment as Palace communications assistant secretary had also been heavily criticized last year.

Uson, a rabid supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, is accused of spreading propaganda and misinformation on her social media accounts. (READ: Mocha Uson: Fake news victim or fake news peddler?)

Uson has also called on Duterte's supporters to slam mainstream media, which she calls "presstitutes." (READ: What is Mocha Uson's top source of news?) – Rappler.com