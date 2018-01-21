Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza says Noel Legaspi and his wife received assistance to 'start a new life'

Published 12:20 AM, January 22, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Nearly a week after surrendering, National Democratic Front (NDF) Far South Mindanao Region spokesperson Noel Legaspi and his wife Genalyn Legaspi were presented to President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City on Saturday, January 20.

Their meeting was off-limits to media, but several media organizations were able to confirm that the President met with Legaspi and his wife, known to be a chief medic of the NDF.

Malacañang also released photos of the meeting but did not identify the couple.

Legaspi, also known as Efren Aksasato, had surrendered to South Cotabato Governor Daisy Fuentes last Monday, January 15.

Legaspi's surrender, according to a report by NewsLine.ph, was due to his health condition.

"I spent 20 years in the revolutionary movement with the hope of winning, but I'm old now, I have health problems, so we decided to surrender," he was quoted as saying by NewsLine.ph.

In a Facebook post, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said Duterte gave Legaspi "a new house through a certificate of award" as well as "additional cash from the President's own fund to start a new life."

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also provided assistance, added Dureza.

The NDF Far South Mindanao Region has yet to release a statement.

In a report on Sunday, January 21, MindaNews said Duterte and Legaspi had been at the same event in Tulunan, Cotabato back in April 2016, facilitating the release of a soldier seized by the New People's Army (NPA). – Rappler.com