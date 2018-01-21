The only criteria for the award are to be a University of Santo Tomas graduate and to be in government service, says the UST Alumni Association

Published 12:50 AM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After coming under fire, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Alumni Association said the award it gave Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson was "envisioned to inspire and challenge" her "to lead the Thomasian core values of Compassion, Competence, and Commitment."

Uson, along with several other government officials, had received the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service on Sunday, January 21.

The UST Central Student Council (CSC) and university alumni swiftly denounced the decision to honor Uson, an entertainer-turned-government official who has been accused of spreading propaganda and misinformation online. (READ: Mocha Uson: Fake news victim or fake news peddler?)

According to the UST Alumni Association, the only criteria for the award are:

to be a UST graduate

to be in government service

"The UST Alumni Association recognizes that these [awardees] carry the name of the university in all their endeavors, and the ceremony was initiated as a call for the recipients to live a life of servant leadership anchored in the Thomasian values," the organization said in a statement late Sunday.

It also differentiated the award given to Uson from The Outstanding Thomasian Alumni Leadership Awards, "which is the highest award bestowed by the university."

UST students and alumni, in their online posts, had expressed outrage and disgust over Uson's award, saying she is not deserving of the honor. (READ: Mocha Uson says rules on fairness don't apply to her) – Rappler.com