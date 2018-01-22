Danao City Cebu Mayor Ramonito Duterte Durano III is the President's second cousin

Published 11:53 AM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Danao City Mayor Ramonito Duterte Durano III was charged Monday, January 22, at the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan for violating the administrative code related to civil service rules.

He was charged for not complying with an order of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to reinstate employees of City Hall and pay their back wages.

Durano is President Rodrigo Duterte's second cousin.

Prosecutors, upon the approval of Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, filed the complaint before the Sandiganbayan on January 12.

"Durano willfully, unlawfully or criminally refused or neglected to implement the August 2014 decision of the Civil Service Commission Regional Office VII directing/ordering the reinstatement of certain employees of the City of Danao to their former positions, payment of their back wages, leave credits and other benefits, despite the fact that the said decision and order had become final and executory, to the prejudice of the said employees and detriment to public service," said the charge sheet.

Prosecutors will present as witnesses Orlando Dagatan, Amabella Gomez, Cecilia Lawas and other City Hall officials and personnel.

Durano is not required to post bail.

He was charged for one count of violation of Section 67, Book V of the Administrative Code of 1987, in relation to Section 121 of the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service. – Rappler.com