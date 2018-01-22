Lawyer Barry Gutierrez says the Vice President visits communities through her anti-poverty program, which allows her to talk to and help Filipinos from 'all walks of life'

Published 2:00 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied Malacañang’s claim she is “completely out of touch” with what’s happening in the country, arguing she has been busy doing community visits and sectoral consultations.

Robredo’s legal adviser Barry Gutierrez responded to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque’s criticism of the Vice President, who had rallied members of the Liberal Party to become beacons of hope as the country goes through another “dark period” under the Duterte administration.

Gutierrez brought up the Vice President’s flagship anti-poverty program Angat Buhay, where Robredo’s office links up private companies with communities in need. (READ: Robredo’s Angat Buhay benefits 83,707 families in 1st year)

He also discussed Robredo's Metro Laylayan visits, where she goes to different urban communities and once again gives a platform for the private sector to provide assistance to families who need help.

“Since she assumed office in June 2016, VP Leni has made over a hundred visits to the various communities that the OVP has extended assistance to. She has met with thousands of Filipinos from all walks of life — from farmers in Nueva Ecija to weavers in Ifugao, community organizers in Bukidnon to business leaders in Makati, seminarians in Lipa to soldiers in Marawi,” said Gutierrez.

He said Robredo’s experiences from these visits determine her reality.

Gutierrez, a friend of the human rights advocate-turned-mouthpiece of President Rodrigo Duterte, then wondered what kind of reality Roque now sees from Malacañang.

“Now I do not know what the daily reality of my good friend Harry Roque is, but apparently, the view from his new Malacañang office is very different from that which many less fortunate, less empowered Filipinos must face every day,” said Gutierrez.

Apart from Angat Buhay and Metro Laylayan, Robredo has focused on her efforts on launching her Istorya ng Pag-asa project in various areas as well. The Vice President searches for stories of hope, which will then be compiled “to change the national conversation.”

These 3 programs have been eating much of Robredo’s time since her resignation as housing czar in December 2016.

She left Duterte’s Cabinet after the President barred her from attending its meetings.

While she has so far refused to take on the role of opposition leader, the Vice President is against several of Duterte’s policies and decisions, including the bloody war against drugs and the hero’s burial for the late ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos. – Rappler.com