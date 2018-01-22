'We're happy for Asec Uson and I suppose [the award] validates that her appointment was for good reasons,' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Published 2:15 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) alumni award recently given to Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson just proves it was right for President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint her into government.

This is how Malacañang sees the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service, given to the controversial blogger and entertainer-turned-government official on Sunday, January 21.

"We're happy for Asec Uson and I suppose [the award] validates that her appointment was for good reasons," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday, January 22.

"It is the oldest university in Asia so being given this recognition must be really a source of honor for Asec Uson," he added.

As to condemnation of Uson's awarding coming from UST alumni and students themselves, Roque said Malacañang has no response.

"Mocha Uson can respond to them, the Palace does not have to," said Roque.

After the outrage, and amid assertions that Uson does not represent the values of the university, the UST Alumni Association said it decided to give the award to Uson to "inspire and challenge" her "to lead the Thomasian core values of Compassion, Competence, and Commitment."

Uson has been criticized for using her government position to spread false information to further government propaganda.

She has viciously attacked critics of Duterte as well as opposition leaders, including Vice President Leni Robredo.

Uson has also sought to discredit journalists, referring to certain news outlets as "presstitutes." (READ: What is Mocha Uson's top source of news?) – Rappler.com