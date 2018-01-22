Shooting him before he becomes a dictator is part of the AFP's and PNP's 'solemn duty' to protect the Constitution, says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 4:40 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To prove he has no intention of going beyond his 6-year term, President Rodrigo Duterte told the military and police to shoot him if he extends his term even by just one day.

He made this declaration on Monday, January 22, to an audience of soldiers in Mawab, Compostela Valley.

"Bago pa sumobra, gusto ko magdiktador, barilin ninyo ako," said Duterte. (Even before it gets out of hand, if I want to become a dictator, shoot me.)

He said it was the "solemn duty" of the military and police to "protect the Constitution."

"If I extend my term even by just one day, I am now asking the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP (Philippine National Police) not to allow me or anybody else to mess up with the Constitution," said Duterte.

He even instructed soldiers to use up all their ammunition to neutralize him if he stays President longer than the Constitution allows.

Duterte's allies, including Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, said it may be "necessary" for the President to extend his term during the transitory period when the country adopts a federal form of government.

The President's order for him to be shot if he violates the Constitution may be an empty threat if a new Constitution, ratified by the Filipino people, allows him to still be president.

Duterte has said he does not want an extension of his term, which will end in 2022. (READ: No term extension for Duterte? 'Sino'ng niloko nila?' says De Lima) – Rappler.com