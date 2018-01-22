Rasmia Macabago, former mayor of Saguiaran town in Lanao del Sur, says she didn't file her SALNs from 2007 to 2010 because she didn't know of any local official who did

Published 6:27 PM, January 22, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A former Lanao del Sur mayor, whose name was metioned in Duterte’s list of officials allegedly involved in the drug trade, was charged by the Ombudsman for failing to file her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Network (SALN).

On Monday, January 22, the Ombudsman said it indicted Rasmia Macabago, former mayor of Saguiaran town in Lanao del Sur, for 3 counts of violation of Section 8 of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The Ombudsman said Macabago did not file her SALNs from 2007 to 2010, the same years she served as Saguiaran mayor.

In her defense, Macabago said “she did not know that she ought to file a SALN since she did not know of any local officials who filed the same.”

Macabago’s name was previously tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2016 in a list of officials from the judiciary, police, and local governments who were allegeldy involved in the drug trade.

But the list, which Duterte himself bared, contained names of people who had been dead since 2008, while the names of other officials were incomplete, leading to questions of whether the document were accurate.

Macabago herself denied the allegations, and in the same month asked authorities to clear her from accusations.

Her lawyer, Filomeno Artechce, said the former mayor would be willing to subject herself to a drug test. – Rappler.com