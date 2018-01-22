Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, January 23

Published 10:12 PM, January 22, 2018

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, January 23, due to the status of Mayon Volcano.

Albay – The following cities and municipalities have classes suspended in all levels, public and private:

Legazpi Daraga Camalig Guinobatan Ligao Oas Polangui

Meanwhile, the following cities and municipalities in Albay will have classes suspended subject to the discretion of their respective mayors.

Rapu-Rapu Manito Jovellar Pio Duran Tiwi Malilipot Tabaco Bacacay Libon Malinao Sto. Domingo

Camarines Sur, 5th District – suspension of classes in all levels, public and private, began on January 22, and will be lifted through a subsequent memorandum.

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com