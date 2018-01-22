#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, January 23
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, January 23, due to the status of Mayon Volcano.
Albay – The following cities and municipalities have classes suspended in all levels, public and private:
- Legazpi
- Daraga
- Camalig
- Guinobatan
- Ligao
- Oas
- Polangui
Meanwhile, the following cities and municipalities in Albay will have classes suspended subject to the discretion of their respective mayors.
- Rapu-Rapu
- Manito
- Jovellar
- Pio Duran
- Tiwi
- Malilipot
- Tabaco
- Bacacay
- Libon
- Malinao
- Sto. Domingo
Camarines Sur, 5th District – suspension of classes in all levels, public and private, began on January 22, and will be lifted through a subsequent memorandum.
