Around 1.5 hectares of grassland was completely blackened by the fire

MANILA, Philippines – Picture perfect Mount Pulag was soiled and closed off on Saturday, January 20, after a fire consumed 1.5 hectares of grassland near its summit.

According to a report by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) the blaze started at Saddle Camp, at around 3:00 pm on Saturday.

The flames were seen only around 4:30 pm by tour guides who immediately called Kabayan Fire Station. The station was 46 kilometers away as the mountain is the highest peak of Luzon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 7:10 pm, and extinguished the fire completely by 9:15 pm. By the time the flames were put out, a sprawling patch of grassland had already turned to ashes.

There were no injuries or fatalities. Firefighters suspect that the fire was ignited by a portable burner with a butane canister.

