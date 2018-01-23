The Palace wants Congress to ensure a new President will lead the transition to a federal form of government

Published 2:03 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said Congress must craft transitory provisions in the new Constitution that will ensure President Rodrigo Duterte steps down in 2022.

"They better provide a provision that would mean the President will step down in 2022," said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday, January 23, during a press conference.

The Chief Executive previously said that he does not want a term extension, despite advocating for charter change.

Transitory provisions, to be crafted by Congress, are meant to ensure a smooth transition into a new Constitution setting up a federal Philippine government, among Duterte's main campaign promises.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III previously said a term extension for Duterte may be "necessary" for the transition as the President would be needed to shepherd the process.

But on Monday, January 22, Duterte said he wants the military and police to shoot him if he extends his term even by just one day.

The transitory provisions, said Roque, should also ensure the election of a new President, unless Congress agrees to constitutional succession in which Vice President Leni Robredo becomes the new president during the transition period.

He said the majority in Congress would likely not want this to happen.

"I don't think majority would want constitutional succession," said Roque.



"Unless they want Leni Robredo to take over as transition leader then they should make a transitory provision that would, for all intents and purposes, make sure that we would have a new president in 2022," he added. – Rappler.com