The anti-graft court directs the camp of Revilla to start their presentation of evidence on January 25

Published 2:44 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After filing a holistic petition before the Supreme Court (SC), former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr is now asking the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan to pause his plunder trial while awaiting the SC to resolve his petition first.

Revilla filed an urgent motion afternoon of Tuesday, January 23, before the court’s First Division asking it to defer the trial that is scheduled to resume on Thursday, January 25.

After the First Division denied Revilla’s appeal for an instant dismissal, or a motion for leave to file a demurrer of evidence, the court directed the defense to begin presenting their evidence starting Thursday.

Revilla is charged with plunder for allegedly pocketing P224.5 million in kickbacks from the pork barrel scam.

But the Revilla camp filed a petition for certiorari at the Supreme Court on January 15, asking to stop the Sandiganbayan altogether, on top of a provisional liberty citing violations of his fundamental rights as an accused. (READ: How Revilla's team is defending him in his plunder trial)

“It is most respectfully prayed that the reception of evidence for accused Revilla as scheduled be deferred until the Supreme Court resolves the interim measures prayed for and/or renders judgment filed by accused,” Revilla said in his motion.

Among the arguments raised by Revilla before the SC are:

That the prosecution was not able to specify the combination or series of overt criminal acts, which is "the heart of the plunder law"; That all witnesses do not point to a crime of plunder (during the trial, the prosecution presented local officials who were supposedly project beneficiaries but who could not directly implicate Revilla); That the prosecution accuses Revilla of endorsing the pork projects, and that endorsement is not a crime specified by the plunder law.

Revilla also asked the SC to set oral arguments. The High Court has never conducted oral arguments on petitions related to the pork barrel scam.

Revilla is represented, both in the Sandiganbayan and the SC, by former solicitor general Estelito Mendoza, a veteran litigator and the same lawyer who got the SC to grant bail for former senator Juan Ponce Enrile and acquit former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in their own plunder cases. – Rappler.com