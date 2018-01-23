Lava and ash shoot up from one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes, Mayon, amid fears of a violent explosion

Published 2:18 PM, January 23, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Lava and ash shoot up from one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes, Mayon, amid fears of a violent explosion.

On Monday evening, January 22 and early Tuesday, January 23, lava was observed flowing out of the volcano's crater.

On Tuesday, the provincial government of Albay, where the volcano is located, expanded the danger zone around the volcano to 9 kilometers.

Phivolcs warned that a "hazardous" eruption is imminent in the coming days.

"The public is reminded not to panic," Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said in an interview on CNN Philippines. "In essence, just be ready." – Rappler.com