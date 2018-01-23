Mayor Jamar Mansul Hadji Muhtamad town, Basilan, is arrested as he is set to fly to Malaysia

Published 4:15 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The mayor of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan is being held by airport authorities in Manila for rebellion.



Mayor Jamar Mansul was arrested Monday, January 22, by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.



Mansul is the subject of warrant of arrest for rebellion and is on the security watchlist of the Department of National Defense.



Mansul was set to board Malaysian Airlines flight 805, which was flying to Kuala Lumpur, when he was arrested. when he was accosted by NBI agents. – with a report from Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com