Recruitment agencies express dismay over the suspension order, saying that 'some of the deaths [of OFWs] were not due to domestic violence or abuse'

Published 6:05 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A group of recruitment agencies urged the Philippine government on Monday, January 22, to exempt skilled workers from its order to suspend the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait.

Officials of the Philippine Licensed Agencies Accredited to Kuwait (Philaak) said "many skilled workers who have been selected by companies in Kuwait will be most severely affected by the present suspension" and that "only Household Service Workers processing should be the subject of the administrative order." (READ: Experts divided on OFW deployment ban to Kuwait)

"These skilled workers are IT professionals, store managers, maintenance personnel, electricians, plumbers, carpenters [who] have been issued visas and are just awaiting their plane tickets from their employers," Philaak said in a statement sent through recruitment expert Emmanuel Geslani.

With Administrative Order No. 25, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) stopped processing and issuing overseas employment certificates (OECs) to all Kuwait-bound workers. This came after the deaths of 7 OFWs in Kuwait.

Philaak expressed dismay over the government's suspension order, saying that "some of the deaths were not due to domestic violence or abuse." – Rappler.com