Heeding online hubbub about the shortage of slots and complaints about fixers selling slots, the Department of Foreign Affairs opens additional ones until June

Published 6:51 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, January 23, announced it had opened up 100,000 additional passport appointment slots for February to June.

The news follows social media hubbub about the shortage of slots in the DFA's online scheduling system, making it nearly impossible for Filipinos to set an appointment with the department.

The earlier bottleneck for setting up appointments increased the probability of fixers taking the opportunity to seek payment for a slot they had taken in advance.

Interested parties can schedule an appointment through the DFA website, passport.gov.ph. – Rappler.com