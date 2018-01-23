This is expected to address the backlog in the issuance of license plates to motorists

Published 7:35 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Around 700,000 license plates can now be released to motorists after the Supreme Court (SC) lifted the temporary restraining order (TRO) it issued in 2016.

The TRO had prevented the Land Transportation Office (LTO) from releasing the license plates. With the lifting of the TRO, there is no hurdle at this point to the release of the plates.

SC Spokesperson Theodore Te said in a news conference on Tuesday, January 23, that the en banc denied the petitions to declare as illegal the donation of the 700,000 license plates to the LTO.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) confiscated 300,000 license plates for motor vehicles and 400,000 plates for motorcycles in 2016 after the manufacturer failed to pay taxes. Instead of disposing of these, the BOC donated the plates to the LTO to address the latter's backlog in issuing plates to motorists.

Petitioners questioned the legality of the donation, saying it would be in conflict with the notice of disallowance that was issued against the LTO-Motor Vehicle License Plate Standardization Program (LTO-MVLPSP).

In lifting the TRO, the SC en banc unanimously ruled that the budget for the standardization program in the 2014 General Appropriations Act (GAA) was constitutional.

"The appropriation, both for procurement and implementation, has been examined and decided by the Court and may not be assailed anew under the present petition based on the same grounds," Te said.

The modernized license plates include new safety features such as tamper-resistant locks and bolts as well as reflectorized sheeting. – Rappler.com