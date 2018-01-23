USTAAI, however, says it will not rescind the award given to Uson

Published 10:43 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – UST Alumni Association Inc (USTAAI) President Henry Tenedero tendered his resignation on Tuesday, January 23, following the reaction from an award given to Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson on January 21, The Varsitarian reported.

USTAAI, however, said it will not rescind the award given to Uson.

The USTAAI gave Uson the Thomasian Alumni Award for Government Service on Sunday.

BREAKING: UST Alumni Association President Henry Tenedero has resigned over government service award for Mocha Uson. The association, however, will not rescind the award. pic.twitter.com/Vy5j9qipVX — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) January 23, 2018

The UST Central Student Council denounced the awarding, while the school's official publication, The Varsitarian, meanwhile, asked officers of the USTAAI to resign.

Tenedero, defending the decision to give Uson the award, said in an interview with GMA 7’s "Unang Balita" on January 23 that "morality, uprightness" were not factored in when it came to proferring the award onto Uson. – Rappler.com