President Rodrigo Duterte asks for advice from labor rights activist and former Polish president Lech Walesa during their meeting in Malacañang

Published 7:26 AM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte met former Polish president and Nobel Peace Prize awardee Lech Walesa on Tuesday, January 23, in Malacañang.

Duterte, according to a Palace press release, recognized Walesa's role as a labor leader and as president of his country. A politician who professes to stand up for rights of laborers, Duterte also sought advice from Walesa.

The Nobel Laureate thanked the Philippine leader for sparing some time to meet with him.

Walesa is in the country to give a lecture at the University of Asia and the Pacific. He was invited to Manila by private individuals.

Poland opened its Embassy in the Philippines only last January 4 with the designation of its Charge d'affaires, beginning a new chapter in Philippines-Poland relations after it closed its chancery in 1994.

Poland's Ambassador to the Philippines will be selected soon, according to Malacañang.

Walesa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983 for his work as a labor activist and for his role in the crafting of a groundbreaking agreement on laborers' rights between workers and the government.

He served as Poland's president from 1990 to 1995.

That day, Duterte also received the credentials of new ambassadors from Portugal, Ukraine, and Yemen. They are Portugal's Rui Fernando Sucena Do Carmo, Ukraine's Olexander Nechytaylo, and Yemen's Adel Mohamed Ali Ba Hamid. – Rappler.com