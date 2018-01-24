Duterte arrives in India
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in New Delhi, India with his delegation Wednesday afternoon, January 24.
Duterte's plane touched down at around 5:30 pm (India time).
Right after his arrival, he is set to have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.
He and Modi will then witness the ceremonial exchange of various memoranda of understanding.
Duterte brought with him the following top government officials:
- Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano
- Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
- Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez
- National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr
- Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar
- Special Assistant to the President Bong Go
- Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque
- Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo
- Quezon City Representative Sonny Belmonte
- Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa
- Ambassador to India Maria Teresita Daza
- Deputy Executive Secretary for Administration and Finance Rizalina Justol
- Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje
- Appointments Office Director Lisa Marguez
- Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson
Also joining the trip are Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, the wife of Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, and Mylah Roque, wife of Secretary Harry Roque.
They are described in a Malacañang release as "accompanying delegation." – Rappler.com