Published 8:14 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in New Delhi, India with his delegation Wednesday afternoon, January 24.

Duterte's plane touched down at around 5:30 pm (India time).

Right after his arrival, he is set to have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.

He and Modi will then witness the ceremonial exchange of various memoranda of understanding.

Duterte brought with him the following top government officials:

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo

Quezon City Representative Sonny Belmonte

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa

Ambassador to India Maria Teresita Daza

Deputy Executive Secretary for Administration and Finance Rizalina Justol

Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje

Appointments Office Director Lisa Marguez

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson

Also joining the trip are Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, the wife of Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, and Mylah Roque, wife of Secretary Harry Roque.

They are described in a Malacañang release as "accompanying delegation." – Rappler.com