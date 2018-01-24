'Habang hindi kasi siya nare-resolve, nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon si Marcos na gumawa ng mga kuwento kahit hindi totoo,' says Vice President Leni Robredo on the upcoming ballot recount

Published 5:59 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo is undaunted by the looming start of the ballot recount in February for the electoral protest filed against her by Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In fact, Robredo said she prefers the election case to be resolved soon, as it means Marcos would have less space to make up stories on the protest.

“Ito, iyong ating lang pagdadasal na mabilis ma-resolve [itong kaso]. Ano din ito, habang hindi kasi siya nare-resolve, nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon si Marcos na gumawa ng mga kuwento kahit hindi totoo. Pero kapag na-resolve na ito sa lalong madaling panahon, wala nang space para gumawa ng hindi naman totoong kuwento,” Robredo said in an ambush interview in Ligao City, Albay on Wednesday, January 24.

(We’re praying the case will be resolved soon. Because as long as it is not resolved, Marcos gets the opportunity to make up stories that are not true. If this is resolved at the soonest possible time, he won’t have the space to lie.)

This was the Vice President’s reply when she was asked for a reaction on the upcoming ballot recount next month.

Ballots are already being retrieved by the Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), in her home province Camarines Sur this week. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Ballot retrieval in CamSur for Marcos-Robredo election case)

Camarines Sur is one of the 3 pilot provinces Marcos had chosen where initial recounting of ballots will be done. The merit of the rest of his protest will be determined by the results of the recount in the 3 pilot provinces.

The Vice President is confident the ballot recount would disprove Marcos’ allegations that she and the Liberal Party had cheated in the 2016 elections. She beat the former senator by just 263,473 votes.

“Wala namang kaba sa atin kasi alam natin – sigurado tayo – na walang nangyaring dayaan noong eleksyon. At iyong inaasahan nating resulta nito ay pareho din noong resulta noong eleksyon,” said Robredo.

(We’re not nervous because we know – we are sure – that no cheating happened during the elections. We're expecting the results of the recount will be the same as that of the elections.)

Despite developments in his electoral protest, Marcos has recently been slamming the PET for its alleged “unfair treatment” of him.

He zeroed in on Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa, to whom the electoral protest was raffled off, for allegedly being biased in favor of Robredo. (READ: PET ruling 'confirmation of bias' vs Bongbong Marcos, says lawyer)

Caguioa is an appointee of LP chairman emeritus and former president Benigno Aquino III, who was also the justice’s classmate at the Ateneo de Manila University. – Rappler.com