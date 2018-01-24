The internal revenue allotment of all local government units is already released, allowing the province of Albay to tap into their quick response fund

Published 7:06 PM, January 24, 2018

CAMARINES SUR, Philippines – The internal revenue allotment (IRA) of Albay province has been released by the budget department, allowing Albay to tap into their P28.26-million Quick Response Fund (QRF).

On Wednesday, January 24, Department of Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the IRA has been released to local government units (LGU) on Monday, January 22, but asked the Bureau of Treasury to expedite the downloading of funds to Albay.

"The IRA of all local government units, including that of the province of Albay, was released on Monday. Normally, the funds would be downloaded simultaneously to all LGUs. However, given the situation in Albay, we made a request to the Bureau of Treasury to expedite the downloading of funds to Albay," said Diokno.

This allows the provincial government of Albay to tap into their local disaster risk reduction and management fund (LDRRMF) which amounts to 5% of the LGU's budget. (READ: Where can you access disaster funds?)

Of the 5% lump sum allocation, 30% is automatically allocated as QRF which serves as a stand-by fund for relief and recovery programs while the rest of the 70% can be used for pre-disaster measures.

The total LDRRMF of Albay for 2018 amounts to P94.2 million, with P28.26 million for QRF and P65.94 million for capital outlays and maintenance and other operating expenses.

The DBM said that the provincial government can also tap into their unutilized disaster funds for the past 5 years which is an estimated P39.2 million.

According to the budget department, the Mayon Volcano eruption has already incurred some P21.2 million in expenses to the Albay government. (READ: Rappler Talk: How serious is the Mayon Volcano threat?)

The DBM added other national government agencies are monitoring the situation in the province and are providing relief and assistance in their own capacities.

For 2018, national government agencies have an available P7.6 billion in QRF – P7 billion of which has been comprehensively released to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Education (DepEd), and Department of Agriculture (DA).

Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara earlier asked the DBM to expedite their IRA release so that they can already use their calamity fund. He said that the DOH and the DSWD already provided relief augmentation in affected cities and municipalities.

More than 56,000 residents are now crammed in several evacuation centers in the province as Mayon Volcano continues to show signs of unrest. Vice President Leni Robredo helped distribute some P2.295 M worth of relief goods to evacuation centers.– Rappler.com