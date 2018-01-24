The suspect, 29-year-old Christian Unabia, faces charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs

Published 8:35 PM, January 24, 2018

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver yielded P6.82 million worth of suspected drugs in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Palampas, San Carlos City, here Tuesday night, January 23.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Christian Unabia of the said village.

Recovered from the suspect were 6 big sachets and a small sachet of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) weighing 593.532 grams, drug paraphernalia, P24,960 cash, and P30,000 marked money, said Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Castil Jr, director of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office.

Charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs will be filed against the suspect.

Castil said this is by far the biggest drug haul of the provincial police following the resumption of the drug operations last December.

In the last two years, the Duterte administration has sacked or transferred numerous police officials in Negros Occidental for their alleged involvement in drugs: 7 in October 2016, 7 in November 2016, 14 more in the same month, and 6 others in March 2017, including then acting Negros Occidental police chief Senior Superintendent William Señoron. – Rappler.com