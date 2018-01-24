PNP Director for Operations Camilo Cascolan says only 100 units of the gadget have been delivered. The police nationwide need 37,000.

Published 9:02 PM, January 24, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Police units in Metro Manila and other big cities in the Philippines will be the first to get body cameras for their anti-illegal drug operations.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director for Operations Camilo Cascolan revealed this Wendesday, January 24, when asked about the details of the planned distribution of the gadgets.

“NCR (National Capital Region) and big areas like hopefully Davao will be given,” Cascolan told a press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel here.

The official was here in preparation for the PNP’s simulation of disaster and terrorist attacks.

Cascolan said some 100 pieces of these body cameras are slated for distribution this week, and as such officers would not be required to use them yet.

This was the same directive released by the PNP in its Supplemental Operational Guidlines for its drug war on January 19.

The document, signed by PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, said the body camera and other gadgets for record anti-illegal drugs operations are only “encouraged,” not required.

It was a similar provision included in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s supplemental guidelines.

In September 2017, the PNP said it would acquire some 37,000 body cameras in 2018, after the House of Representatives approved its P900-million budget for drug war operations. – Rappler.com