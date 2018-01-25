Abra Representative Joseph Bernos and his wife Menchie, the mayor of La Paz town, were watching the fireworks explode from the La Paz town plaza when a blast hit the ground

MANILA, Philippines – Two policemen died, while a congressman and a mayor were injured early Thursday morning, January 25, after a suspected grenade exploded during a fireworks display show for a town fiesta in Abra.

According to the initial police report, Abra Representative Joseph Bernos and his wife Menchie, the mayor of La Paz town, were watching the fireworks display at the La Paz town plaza when an explosion hit.

Others hurt were cops PO3 Carlos Bocaig and PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan and civilians Ryan Manasan, Jayron Sales, Marian Manzano, Kenneth Onobre, Aira Cortez, Mark Beronilla, and Merry Rose Baluyot.

The two cops eventually died while undergoing treatment, while the Bernos couple returned home after receiving first aid, the police report read.

A person of interest has been taken into police custody. Authorities also recovered two grenade levers from the venue.

Adjacent municipalities have been alerted to conduct checkpoint operations, and scene of the crime operatives have been deployed to process the crime scene. The intelligence community has also been alerted, in case they can help in pinning down a suspect of the deadly attack. – Rappler.com