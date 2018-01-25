'Magaling na bata 'yan at palaging concerned sa kasama niya,' says Mamasapano veteran and newly installed SAF chief Director Noli Taliño

Published 3:30 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One of the police personnel killed in the La Paz, Abra explosion Thursday morning, January 25, was a survivor of the botched Oplan Exodus which killed 44 Special Action Force (SAF) elite cops.

This was confirmed by newly installed SAF chief Director Noli Taliño to Rappler in a text message.

"PO3 Bocaig was a member of the 84th Special Action Company Seaborne and a Mamasapano survivor," said Taliño, himself the deputy chief of the SAF during the tragic operation.

Bocaig's death fell on January 25, the first National Day of Remembrance to honor the "Fallen 44" who died during the infamous incident on January 25, 2015.

Taliño remembered Bocaig as a good SAF trooper all throughout his young career in the PNP. (TIMELINE: Mamasapano clash)

"Magaling na bata 'yan at palaging concerned sa kasama niya (He was a remarkable kid, he's always concerned about the people around him)," Taliño added.

Bocaig died in the hospital after sustaining injuries in the Abra bombing. Another police officer, PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan, died in that explosion. – Rappler.com