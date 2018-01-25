(UPDATED) The committee is chaired by Reynato Puno and includes former Senate President Nene Pimentel and former Supreme Court justice Bienvenido Reyes

Published 5:22 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (2nd UPDATE) – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed 19 of the 25 members of the Consultative Committee on amending the 1987 Constitution, more than a year after creating the body.

Duterte signed their appointment papers on January 23 but they were released to media on Thursday, January 25.

The committee is chaired by former Supreme Court chief justice Reynato Puno.

Members include former Senate president Nene Pimentel; former associate justice Bienvenido Reyes; Radio Mindanao Network founder lawyer Reuben Canoy; former Supreme Court justice and former solicitor general Antonio Nachura; Julio Cabral Teehankee, former Dean of De La Salle University's College of Liberal Arts; priest and professor Ranhilio Aquino.

Other members are former Cordillera Administrative Region congressman Laurence Wacnang; former activist Roan Libarios; Local Government Development Foundation executive director Edmund Soriano Tayao.

There are at least 3 Muslims in the committee – former Mindanao State University Tawi-Tawi chancellor Eddie Mapag Alih, former Lanao del Sur congressman Ali Pangalian Balindong; and Randolph Climaco Parcasio, lawyer and spokesman of Moro National Liberation Front founder Nur Misuari.

Of the 19, the following helped the PDP-Laban Federalism Institute in drafting a new constitution, currently being reviewed by the House of Representatives: Nene Pimentel, professor Ed Tayao, and Julio Teehankee.

Here's the complete list of the 19 members:

Reynato Puno as chairman

Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr

Randolph Climaco Parcasio

Antonio Arellano

Susan Ubalde-Ordinario

Arthur Aguilar

Reuben Canoy

Roan Libarios

Laurence Wacnang

Ali Pangalian Balindong

Edmund Soriano Tayao

Eddie Mapag Alih

Bienvenido Reyes

Julio Cabral Teehankee

Antonio Nachura

Rodolfo Dia Robles

Virgilio Bautista

Ranhilio Aquino

Victor Serna

Deadline in 6 months

Duterte created the Consultative Committee in December 2016 through Executive Order No 10.

The committee is supposed to “study, conduct consultations, and review the provisions of the 1987 Constitution including but not limited to the provisions on the structure and powers of the government, local governance, and economic policies.”

The committee must complete its work in 6 months. While Duterte's EO states the committee should have 25 members, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the committee can already begin their work.

"I suppose the committee will start the work immediately notwithstanding there are only 19 members. As of this date, no need really for a full 25-man body," he told Rappler.

The committee will present its recommendations and proposals to Duterte, who will then submit them to Congress. The committee will cease to exist after the submission to Congress. – Rappler.com