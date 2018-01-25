The DOJ is still 'studying' whether or not to task the NBI to conduct a case buildup on the shabu shipment

Published 6:54 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The Department of Justice (DOJ) refiled its drug importation charges against Customs fixer Mark Taguba and other middlemen over the smuggling of a P6.4 billion shabu shipment.

This revives the charges against the middlemen previously dismissed by the Valenzuela Regional Trial Court (RTC) for lack of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is still not involved as the Department of Justice (DOJ) resolves an appeal by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to reinstate the charges against former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

Refiled

The DOJ refiled the charges before the Manila RTC, Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes announced on Thursday, January 25.

The charge sheet, dated January 23, was filed against Taguba, middleman Kenneth Dong and 7 others namely:

Chen Ju Long a.k.a. “Richard Tan” or “Richard Chen” Li Guang Feng a.k.a. “Manny Li” Eirene Mae A. Tatad Teejay A. Marcellana Chen I. Min Jhu Ming Jhun Chen Rong Huan