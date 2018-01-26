Commissioner Prospero de Vera III is the most senior official in the Commission on Higher Education

Published 9:58 AM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has named Commissioner Prospero de Vera III as officer-in-charge of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea announced De Vera’s appointment in a memorandum issued on Thursday, January 25, 10 days after Patricia Licuanan resigned as CHED chairperson. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Former CHED chair Patricia Licuanan on her resignation)

“Upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, please be informed that you are hereby designated as officer-in-charge of the Commission on Higher Education, effective immediately,” said Medialdea.

De Vera's appointment comes as no surprise, as he is the most senior commissioner in CHED after the resignation of Licuanan. He took his oath as CHED commissioner in September 2016.

De Vera had been joining Malacañang press conferences for CHED-related announcements, as Duterte had barred Licuanan from attending Cabinet meetings in December 2016.

Prior to his CHED appointment, De Vera was the vice president for public affairs of the University of the Philippines. He was also an adviser of Senator Grace Poe during the 2016 presidential polls.

Licuanan had said he resigned after Medialdea warned her of the “worst” to come if she did not leave her post, following weeks of corruption allegations thrown at her by two administration-allied lawmakers.

The former CHED chairperson believes executive director Julito Vitriolo, with whom she had locked horns prior to her resignation, helped in getting her kicked out of CHED. Vitriolo denied this. – Rappler.com